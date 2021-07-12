Watch
The pandemic put it on hold, but now '1820: The Musical' is a go!

After having its debut put on hold for more than a year thanks to the pandemic, 1820: The Musical will open on Friday, August 6 and run through Saturday, September 11 exclusively at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 12, 2021
The musical is a new, contemporary portrayal of the life of Joseph and Emma Smith- told through her eyes.

Kerilyn Johnson, who portrays Emma, joined us on The PLACE.

The musical features 19 original, moving musical numbers and the original soundtrack is already available on all digital platforms.

For more information please visit 1820musical.com

