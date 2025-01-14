The Park City Fashion Week is happening during the opening weekend of Sundance

The Park City Fashion Week is happening during the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival.

There will be designers showing off the latest fashions from the ski slopes to the nightlife of Utah.

This year a new magazine , Impact, is launching, Miss Utah will be there, and there will be surprises.

Park City Fashion Week is on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at the Marquis right on Main Street from 1-5pm. This is a 21+ event.

Use code pcfwfox13 to get 10 percent off your tickets at parkcityfashionweek.com.