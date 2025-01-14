Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The Park City Fashion Week is happening during the opening weekend of Sundance

Park City Fashion Week
Park City Fashion Week is happening during the first week of Sundance, and it's back on Main Street this year.
Posted

The Park City Fashion Week is happening during the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival.

There will be designers showing off the latest fashions from the ski slopes to the nightlife of Utah.

This year a new magazine , Impact, is launching, Miss Utah will be there, and there will be surprises.

Park City Fashion Week is on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at the Marquis right on Main Street from 1-5pm. This is a 21+ event.

Use code pcfwfox13 to get 10 percent off your tickets at parkcityfashionweek.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere