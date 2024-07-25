The party is continuing after Pioneer Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

There's a movie and music in the park in Magna. Just bring your own blankets or chairs and snacks for the film "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" with music by LoveStrange before showtime. It's happening on Friday, July 26, 2024 at Pleasant Green Park. Click here for more information.

The Utah Film Center's Summer Outdoor Film Series is on Friday, July 26, 2024 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. The movie is "Robot Dreams" and beforehand there will be activities to engage kids in the storymaking process. Click here for more information.

You can watch the movie "Trolls Band Together" under the stars at Thanksgiving Point on Friday, July 26, 2024 at Thanksgiving Point. This is happening in Ashton Gardens as part of their summer movie under the stars series. Click here for more information.

There's a free concert at Heber Valley Railraod on Friday, July 26, 2024. The "Legends of Rock" will rock you with hits from the 70s and 80s, with the Heber Creeper as the backdrop. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024 it's the Antelope Island Spider Fest! There will be presentations, crafts, guided walks, face painting and more as you learn about the fascinating 8-legged residents of Utah. Click here for more information.

Butlerville Days are going on in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, 2024. There's a car show, a parade, and fireworks as well as stage entertainment and pickleball. Click here for more information.

The 2024 Peruvian Festival is going on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Millcreek Common. You can try delicious dishes from the country as you enjoy live music and arts. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the Summer Games and the Winter Games at the 2034 Summer Winter Village. You can test your skill on the curling lanes and train like athletes who are part of the games. This is happening at the Salt Palace Convention Center Friday, July 26, 2024 through August 10, 2024. Click here for more information.

