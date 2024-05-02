The perfect couples unit for travel this summer!

If you want to break free from the travel constraints of standard trailers, then consider the Forest River No Boundaries travel trailer or toy hauler.

They are rugged and ready for adventure!

Forest River No Boundaries NB16.1 travel trailer highlights:



Beast Mode Package

Under 3,500 lbs.

Queen Bed Converts to Dinette

Shower

Private Toilet Room

This is the perfect couples unit that features everything that you need to enjoy traveling and exploring yet keeping your tow length and weight down.

The unique rear entry makes this unit easy to access, and just inside the rear door there is a private toilet area for quick access when you are outside and you need the bathroom.

A front queen bed that is 60" x 74" provides a great night's rest, and can easily convert to a booth dinette when needed for inside seating and meals.

The two burner cook-top, sink, and refrigerator allow you to make easy camp meals inside if you'd like.

These trailers come with a required Beast Mode package which gives you a Rhino Rack RVT track to bring along your kayaks or fishing equipment, a TST tire pressure monitor system, and USB charging stations to power your electronics, plus more.

The Cold Weather package will keep you warm during the cold season. You'll also have aluminum wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires for an exceptional ride.

Parris RV has three locations along the Wastach Front and one in Pocatello, ID.

Call 801-268-1110 or go online ParrisRV.com for more information.

