"The Pirates of Penzance" are in Utah until May 7

The Timpanogos Valley Theatre in bringing "Pirates of Penzance" to beautiful Heber Valley.

The production is going on now through May 7, 2022.

We talked with Timpanogos Valley Theatre President Trudi Harter who says this is a show you won't want to miss. We even got a sneak peek at some of the props which look like they're straight off a pirate ship.

And be sure to check back on their website, there are many more productions coming throughout the spring and summer and beyond.

Timpanogos Valley Theatre is just a block off Main Street at 90 North 100 West in Heber City.

You can get your tickets by going to timpvalleytheatre.com.