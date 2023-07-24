The PLACE celebrates Pioneer Day at This is the Place

When you visit This is the Place Heritage Park, you'll notice Main Street is bustling with activity.

Diamond Jim says it really is the "heart" of the village and the place where you can learn how pioneers really lived.

This is the Place is Utah's State Park that preserves and celebrates Utah's rich and diverse history.

It includes Pioneer and Native American History, as well as the many cultures that make Utah what it is today.

They share history through interactive experiences, lots of fun and it's all family centered.

Every day lives up to the slogan "This is the Place for Everyone!".

This is the Place Heritage Park is open 362 days a year.

You can buy a day pass, or purchase an annual pass, which means you can visit anytime you like!

For more information please visit thisistheplace.org.

