The PLACE is 6, and we're celebrating with cake!

Whitney Berge is a self-taught baker of cakes and macarons.

She joined us with a birthday cake to celebrate The PLACE's 6-Year Birthday!

And, Whitney brought a gift for us to share with you -- her coveted cake recipe.

Vanilla Cake

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into cubes1 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla extract3 tsp vegetable oil

Rainbow Sprinkles (OPTIONAL)

Instructions:

Whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

BEAT EGGS UNTIL AERATED:



Beat eggs for 30 seconds on speed 6 of a Stand Mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, or hand beater.

With the beater still going, pour the sugar in over 45 seconds.

Then beat for 7 minutes on speed 8, or until tripled in volume and white.

Heat Milk-Butter: While egg is beating, place butter and milk in a heatproof jug and microwave 2 minutes on high to melt butter (or use stove). Do not let milk bubble and boil (foam ok). Don’t do this ahead and let the milk cool (this affects rise).

Gently add flour: When the egg is whipped, scatter 1/3 flour across surface, then beat on Speed 1 for 5 seconds. Add half remaining flour, then mix on Speed 1 for 5 sec. Add remaining flour, then mix on Speed 1 for 5 - 10 sec until the flour is just mixed in. Once you can’t see flour, stop straight away.

Turn beater back on Speed 1 then pour the Milk mixture into the Egg Batter over 15 seconds, then turn beater off.

Scrape and final mix: Scrape down sides and base of bowl. Beat on Speed 1 for 10 seconds - batter should now be smooth and pourable.

Pour batter into greased cake pans and place in oven for 28-30 minutes.

When done baking, let them cool for 15-20 minutes.

If you are making cupcakes, bake single cupcake pans for 13-14 minutes.

Place single cake layers in the freezer to stabilize, and once cold/frozen decorate to your choosing.

You can learn from Whitney too, she teaches classes. Or, just buy her delicious and beautiful desserts already made!

Visit theblondewhobakes.com to learn more and follow her on Instagram @theblondewhobakes.