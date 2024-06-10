The PLACE on Main Street goes to Kamas City, Utah

In this week's edition of, "The PLACE on Main Street," Jenny Hardman is in Kamas City, Utah.

She met up with Mayor Matt McCormick to learn about the history, the iconic places that the locals and tourists frequent daily, and the governors who have worked to keep Kamas the small town they all love.

Kamas is known as the "Gateway to the Uintas" and people from all over the country drive through the town to get to the well known mountain range.

Whether you're looking for outdoor fun, cowboy shopping, small town diners, or luxury real estate, Kamas has it.

For more information go to kamascityut.gov.