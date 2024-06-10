Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The PLACE on Main Street goes to Kamas City, Utah

The PLACE on Main Street
The PLACE is visiting Main Streets across the state. This week Jenny Hardman takes us to Kamas.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 10, 2024

In this week's edition of, "The PLACE on Main Street," Jenny Hardman is in Kamas City, Utah.

She met up with Mayor Matt McCormick to learn about the history, the iconic places that the locals and tourists frequent daily, and the governors who have worked to keep Kamas the small town they all love.

Kamas is known as the "Gateway to the Uintas" and people from all over the country drive through the town to get to the well known mountain range.

Whether you're looking for outdoor fun, cowboy shopping, small town diners, or luxury real estate, Kamas has it.

For more information go to kamascityut.gov.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere