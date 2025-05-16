The premiere for "Finding Nicole" is on Saturday, May 17 in Sandy.

The premiere for "Finding Nicole" is happening right here in Utah.

We talked with one of the actresses who is also the producer of Finding Nicole, Kaiti Wallen, as well as Nicole Beverly, who wrote the book by the same name.

The story is based on Nicole's real-life survival of domestic violence.

After escaping her abusive relationship, Nicole started "The Enough Initiative" for domestic violence prevention.

When it comes to portraying a real person on the big screen, Kaiti says, "I was terrified, I haven't been through anything remotely close to this level of trauma, but I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and to help shed light on a subject that needs to be talked about."

You can be at the premiere at Megaplex Theaters, 9335 S. State Street in Sandy on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information please visit paintedcreekproductions.com.

