"Sharing Aloha" is a feature-length documentary that is premiering at the Zions Indie Film Festival.

It takes you behind the scenes of the auditions for Hawaii's most popular paid attraction, the Polynesian Cultural Center.

It's described as a coming-of-age story told through the lens of college life and Polynesian dance.

You can see "Sharing Aloha" at 7:30pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the SCERA Center in Orem, Utah.

To learn more, please visit: zionsindiefilmfest.com.