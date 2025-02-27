The premiere for "The Wildman of Shaggy Creek" is in Utah

The premiere of the family movie "The Wildman of Shaggy Creek" is premiering at the Zions Indie Film Festival.

Director Jesse Edwards joined us to tell us more about the film and the premiere.

He says the movie's plot features a young boy who discovers a monster may be lurking in the woods behind his house and he must face his fear to uncover the truth.

You can see it on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:30pm at the SCERA Center for the Arts.

There will be a Q&A session after the film.

You can find more at zionsindiefilmfest.com and wildmanmovie.com.