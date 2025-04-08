The Prom Closet has FREE formal clothing for teens to wear to school dances

Students at Timpanogos High are opening a ‘Prom Closet’ to help students find the perfect formal wear for school dances.

It's a student-led initiative by the student group, Sources of Strength (SOS), with senior Coco Harward at the helm.

She says The Prom Closet is designed to feel like a real boutique, complete with clothing racks, floor-length mirrors, a dressing room and lounge seating all in the school's library.

The Prom Closet will be open to all students in the Alpine School District starting April 21, 2025.

To shop the Prom Closet, students must bring their student library cards and can borrow outfits for up to a month.

You can help keep The Prom Closet fully stocked! Students are asking for gently-used formal wear and accessories donations.

You can take them directly to Timpanogos High School. Or, you can make a donation to the SOS' GoFundMe.

They're hoping to raise $2,000 to finish furnishing the space, get all the donated clothing professionally cleaned, and purchase some clothing in underrepresented sizes.

You can call the Timpanogos High School Main Office at 801-610-8175 with any questions regarding the initiative.

You can also visit the project's Instagram page @promcloset.THS.

