The pros and cons of that "little blue checkmark" on social media

When you're on social media have you noticed that little blue checkmark on some accounts?

We talked with social media expert Natalie Zfat about what it means, and how you get one.

Natalie explained that the blue checkmark means you are Meta certified.

But, here's the thing, anyone can be by paying a monthly fee.

For the first time Facebook and Instagram are offering the checkmark for a price of about $15 a month.

Natalie talked with Jenny about the pros and cons of this.

When it comes to the pros, Natalie says it is a reasonable price to pay to be verified. It's $11.99 monthly for either Facebook or Instagram and $14.99 monthly for both.

She says by paying for it, you also have access to two-step authentication and live, human customer support.

When it comes to the cons, Natalie says the main one is that people who have worked hard to get the verification may feel like the prestige of it is dulled.

You also shouldn't expect to have access to any exclusive features or secrets to algorithms.

You can learn more from Natalie @nataliezfaton all social media platforms.