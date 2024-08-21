The Provo Airport is getting an upgrade with a fine art mural

It's a new look for the Provo Airport. A BYU Muralist is creating murals with touches from Europe and romance you would normally only see in the "old world".

Artist Courtney Hart joined us in studio and says one of the murals is up for the public to see. She's still working on the last two installments. Thy should be finished in early 20-25.

Courtney says each mural has different scenes and parts of Utah County in them, and there is a change of seasons on each panel.

You can watch the progress at the airport on Courtney's Social Media and you can see and purchase some of her other work at courtneycoart.com.