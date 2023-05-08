The Red Balloon at City Creek Center has toys and games for all ages.

Sometimes shopping for clothes isn't on your list, which is fine because City Creek Center has other options–like toys and games

Morgan talked with Kathy Deimler from the Red Balloon Toy Store, a locally-owned and a favorite among locals of all ages.

Kathy showed some of the most popular games and toys in the store right now.

Pokémon cards are still trending and are cross-generational having been around for 20+ years.

This year LEGO is expanding its efforts to appeal to the hero passion point with new Indiana Jones LEGO sets.

Kawaii Slime Company ("Kawaii" being the Japanese word for "cute") is very popular with kids now. Kawaii Slime is addictively satisfying for little fidgeters.

With the Launch Rocket by Funwares, kids use their legs as the catapult to launch rockets over 250 feet. Just strap the launcher to your feet, lay back, aim, and pull!

The Beat the 8 Ball game is all over TikTok. Roll the ball in the funnel like a coin in a wishing well, and wait for the last possible moment to release your ball. You score the most points by being the last person to beat the 8 ball but you lose points if you come after it.

In the game Fire Tower you'll fight fire with fire. Instead of working together to put out the fire, players compete by spreading the blaze towards each other. The last one standing wins.

You can find more about the Red Balloon by clicking here and visit shopcitycreekcenter.com for more information.

