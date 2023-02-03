The Red Couch Tour stops by The PLACE

Friday, February 3 is National Wear Red Day and the start of a month-long effort to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke in women.

Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of 1 in 3 women.

The American Heart Association and Intermountain Health want everyone to know that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.

They say awareness is critical. Chances are we all know someone affected by heart disease and stroke.

Women are encourage to share one healthy habit you're prioritizing — it could be around getting enough sleep, reducing or managing stress, getting enough physical activity, eating a heart-healthy diet, managing high blood pressure or whatever works best for you.

Keep an eye out in the community for the Red Couch Tour, which is sponsored by Intermountain Health, throughout 2023.

The American Heart Association and Intermountain Health will be inviting providers, caretakers, and survivors to help raise awareness about women's health and heart disease. The goal of the Red Couch Tour is to start a conversation about heart health and to raise awareness in the community.

Wherever you are in an effort to reclaim your healthy rhythm - keep the beat going – turn up the tempo, add a new step, set a new goal. Small actions build up to big changes over time. Good health is a journey, not a destination.

Know Your Numbers - this includes your blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar levels, total cholesterol level, and HDL cholesterol level.

Talk to your provider about ways to reduce your risk of heart disease. The Intermountain Health Heart & Vascular Program provides heart care at locations across the state.

Visit goredforwomen.org for more information.

