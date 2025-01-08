The Red Sneaker Gala will be an unforgettable night of hope, action and empowerment

The Hope Hero Foundation works to proactively prevent teen suicide through resilience and empowerment. They equip youth with tools to become heroes of their own stories.

Suicide rates have risen 71 percent in the last decade for kids ages 10-25. When a teen considers suicide, they will usually make that attempt within 24-48 hours.

At Home Hero Foundation, they don't wait for warning signs. They offer resilience and suicide prevention nights, courses and more.

In 2024 they reached more than 4,360 youth through community outreach.

They are holding a fundraising event, the 3rd Annual Red Sneaker Gala on February 1, 2025 from 6-9pm at the Eccles Conference Center in Ogden, Utah.

You'll enjoy an unforgettable night of hope, action and empowerment.

There will be a delicious dinner, powerful speakers, and a live and silent auction.

Your support will help change lives and create ripples of hope. Your presence at the Gala will directly contribute to prevention efforts.

Go to thehopeherofoundation.org to get your tickets, sponsor a table or to learn more.

And if you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, there is help out there! Dial 9-8-8 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.