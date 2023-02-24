The Red, White & Snow is a Four-day Food and Wine Festival

Red, White & Snow supports the National Ability Center (NAC) in the execution and development of programs for thousands of individuals of all abilities and their families annually.

Carey Cusimano from NAC says Park City has been working with them since the NAC's inception in 1985.

Since then, their programs have benefited individuals and families through adaptive recreation and adventure, including athletes and participants with PTSD, limb loss, autism, visual impairment and more.

This year Red, White & Snow runs from Wednesday, March 1 to Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Park City.

The four-day food and wine festival features a variety of events throughout the weekend and you can see the schedule here.

The honorary chef of Red, White & Snow is Charles "Zeke" Wray from Park City Mountain Resort.

His creative menus bring fun and modern twists to favorite dishes that are enjoyed by locals and guests alike.

Chef Zeke shared one of the recipes that will be served this year, Lavender Panna Cotta.

INGREDIENTS

● 1/2 cup whole milk (120 ml)

● 2 cups heavy cream (480 ml)

● 1/4 cup granulated sugar (50 gr)

● 3 sheets gelatin

● 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

● 2 tbsp lavender buds

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prepare and set aside either silicone molds or glasses, lightly oiled. (You can wipe off the excess oil so there is only a light coating.

2. Soak the gelatin sheet in cold water until soft and set aside.

3. In a medium saucepan heat, milk, heavy cream, and sugar until about to simmer (do not boil). Remove from the heat.

4. Squeeze gelatin to remove any excess water and add it to the pan, stirring constantly until the gelatin is melted.

5. Add vanilla extract, lavender buds. Mix with a spoon until well combined and allow the mixture to steep for 10-15 minutes.

6. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve and pour evenly among the prepared molds. Refrigerate until set for at least 4 hours or overnight.

7. To remove from the mold, dip the bottom of the mold into a pot of hot water for 5 seconds to loosen the panna cotta. Slide a knife around the edge, then carefully turn it over onto a serving plate.

For more information please visit: redwhiteandsnow.org.

