The Redwest Music Festival is returning to Salt Lake City in October

Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan will headline the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City October 10-12, 2025.

The festival is three days filled with unforgettable performances, good vibes an country charm.

In addition to the headliners you can also see rising stars and local talent in genres from pop-country to outlaw grit and indie Americana.

You can get tickets on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10am exclusively at RedwestSLC.com

Be sure to follow @RedwestSLC on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.