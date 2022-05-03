The Rocking Boy musical teaches audiences how to connect with people on the autism spectrum

The Rocking Boy, a new musical, teaches audiences how to truly connect with people on the autism spectrum.

We talked with Award-winning producer, director and educator Megan Ann Rasmussen about the musical, which just recently had its first reading. She says this production is all about creating theater that uplifts and strengthens audiences.

The Rocking Boy features book, music and lyrics by Spicer W. Carr, who is on the autism spectrum and a graduate of UVU.

Recent reports suggest that 1 in 46 children have autism. In the State of Utah, the number of eight-year-olds diagnosed with autism has increased by 30 percent between 2012 and 2018. There are even more people with related neurodiverse conditions.

The Rocky Boy gives audiences the tools to better see and understand each other by telling the story of Bubba, a little boy with autism who struggles with communication. He has an entire world of imaginary friends, but then he meets a new girl down the street with a speech impediment. Bubba and Dophie learn the true meaning of friendship and self-acceptance.

For more information about The Rocking Boy, please visit: meganannrasmussen.com/the-rocking-boy.

