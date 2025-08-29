The Ronald McDonald Family Room offers a sanctuary at several Utah hospitals

For families facing the challenges of having children in the hospital, the Ronald McDonald Family Room offers a sanctuary.

There are six rooms at hospitals in Utah, the newest one just opened at the new Intermountain Health Primary Children's Behavioral Health Center at the Taylorsville Campus.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new family room happened on August 28, 2025 and it will significantly enhance the nonprofits' ability to serve child and families.

It is one of the only Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in the world serving a Behavioral Health facility.

They're expecting to serve 3,000 more families this year through the expansion.

The room features two private sleep rooms, a shower and laundry facilities as well as a kitchenette with community-supported snacks and more, and a comfortable living room.

The work that's done at the Ronald McDonald Family Room is fueled by financial donors.

80 percent of the financial needs are covered by direct donors in Utah and neighboring states.

You can learn more at intermountainhealth.org.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and their charitable arm, Cambia Health Foundation, is proud to support Ronald McDonald Family Rooms and what they offer with the incredible warrior families who fight for their children's health and well-being.