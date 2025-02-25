The Rug Room is Utah's first and only rug tufting workshop where you can create your own rug from start to finish.

Owner Hunter Maready says they provide instruction throughout the entire time, so anyone can enjoy the workshop... even if they're a novice or a pro.

Participants choose their own designs, and get to take their own rug home at the end.

They offer public classes and private and group classes so it's great for a girl's night out, a birthday party or a bachelorette party.

All classes are by reservation only and must be booked online in advance.

The Rug Room will also begin selling rug tufting kids in the summer of 2025.

You can learn more at therugroomutah.com.