The rugby match of the year is coming to Utah on September 17, 2023 when USA's Men's Rugby Team faces off against the French championship rugby club, Stade Toulousain.

Not only will this be many Utahn's only chance to witness this level of rugby on home soil, but the crowd will be able to participate in a world-record attempt following the game when the teams come together with around 3,000 fans to hold the largest scrum.

A scrum is when eight players face off against eight players from the opposing team by binding together arm-in-arm to push for possession of the rugby ball.

You can learn more and get tickets at therugbyalliance.com.