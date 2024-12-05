The Ruth is the new home of the Orem Hale Center Theatre now located at doTERRA in Pleasant Grove.

The Ruth is part of the legacy of Ruth and Nathan Hale. They were actors and performers and they ran their own theatre in California.

They retired to Utah- but not really. They went on to create theatres in Utah and Salt Lake County.

Jon Liddiard, with The Ruth, joined Jenny Hardman to tell us more about the theatre.

Jon says, "I received my degrees in theatre from UVU and BYU and attended graduate school at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Have performed across the US including NY and LA as an actor. My huge passion is teaching. I returned to Utah to teach at UVU and also at the high school level."

At the same time he was part of many shows at the Orem Hale Center Theatre from 2012 on, and even took on the role as Director of Education.

"Not only do I get to help with administrative roles, I am also a teacher and a performer. I teach group classes for all ages. I love to help students understand that they have a story to tell and there is something unique about them that makes them uniquely qualified to share their story," he says.

Jon says they are excited about Ragtime being their inaugural performance at The Ruth, so to share this with the entire community, they were able to give 7000 tickets to educators in and around Utah County.

For ticket information, class information and to donate, please visit theruth.org.