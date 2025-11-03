Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Salt Lake City Mission is busy helping people get ready for the colder weather ahead

Harvest for the Hungry
(The Place Advertiser) - Salt Lake City Mission is collecting food and clothing for people this fall and winter.
Salt Lake City Mission
The Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who can't afford food or other necessities.

Executive Director of the Mission, Pastor Shawn Clay, says the focus now is the colder weather that's coming and helping people get enough food to eat.

They're fall "Harvest for the Hungry" drive is going on now and they're asking for donations, if you can help.

Here are the most needed items:

Frozen turkeys & whole chickens
Mashed potatoes
Canned yams
Canned veggies
Gravy packets
Stuffing (in box)
Holiday pies
Non-perishable food items for food boxes
Hygiene items
New socks and underwear
New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear

You can drop off donations at 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106 in Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

To make a monetary donations, please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.

