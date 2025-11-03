The Salt Lake City Mission is busy helping people get ready for the colder weather ahead

The Salt Lake City Mission works year-round to help people who are experiencing homelessness or those who can't afford food or other necessities.

Executive Director of the Mission, Pastor Shawn Clay, says the focus now is the colder weather that's coming and helping people get enough food to eat.

They're fall "Harvest for the Hungry" drive is going on now and they're asking for donations, if you can help.

Here are the most needed items:

Frozen turkeys & whole chickens

Mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned veggies

Gravy packets

Stuffing (in box)

Holiday pies

Non-perishable food items for food boxes

Hygiene items

New socks and underwear

New or used good, clean clothing and outdoor gear

You can drop off donations at 1151 S. Redwood Road, Suite 106 in Salt Lake City, Utah 84104.

To make a monetary donations, please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.