The Salt Lake Criterium returns to The Granary District & Sugarhouse Park

The Salt Lake Criterium is not just a race, but a community celebration. So, come ready to cheer on the racers, enjoy great food, music, and make lasting memories!

It's returning to The Granary District and Sugarhouse Park on July 15-16, 2023.

On Saturday, July 15, there's an amateur start and then the pros will race in the evening. It's a fast, 4-corner, 1.4 km counter-clockwise rectangular circuit.

You can have a bird's eye view with a ticketed VIP experience on the upper deck.

Also on Saturday, there's a Vendor Street Fair at Granary with more than 50 local businesses and artisans including BBQ food trucks, and brews from local breweries.

This will be a street party atmosphere that combines the thrill of professional bike racing with the essence of a community festival.

On Sunday, July 16, 2023 the action is happening at Sugarhouse Park with additional junior and master categories throughout the day.

It culminates in the pro men and women's showdown, a perfect ending to an exhilarating weekend of racing.

You can learn more at saltlakecriterium.com.