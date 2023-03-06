The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show features a very familiar face

You first met Christopher Knight on ABC's The Brady Bunch. He was the middle boy "Peter Brady" in the immortal American classic TV show.

In adult years, Christopher has focused his interests in creating has line of home furnishings called Christopher Knight Home.

The line has skyrocketed to astounding success, quickly landing in homes of millions.

Knight will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. to share home renovation and design tips, talk about his television career and answer questions.

Guests at the Home + Garden Show can learn everything from jumpstarting a lawn and garden for sustainable success to creating an edible backyard to landscaping.

Some of Utah's premier landscaping and gardening experts will share their newest tips and trends.

Experts such as James Batton The Arborist, Cynthia Bee and Nikki Wyman, to name a few, will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, Mar. 10. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 10, 2023 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted advance price available through Mar. 9, 2023

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

