The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is your one-stop-shop to get your landscape project in motion

Considering a landscape project this year? The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show is your one-stop-shop to get your project in motion.

Heidi King, Utah Division of Water Resources - Slow the Flow, joined us to talk about the first ever "Yard School" at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show.

Each day of the show, Utah's Slow the Flow, Save H2O team will be teaching 20-minute quick-start classes to help your project in motion.

They will walk through how to assess your yard, figure out projects, and what to DIY and when to hire out.

You can also learn how to rework your irrigation system as well as how to select and care for plants.

These sessions will be held in a separate classroom space so you'll be able to focus on the information.

Yard School is included with your Spring Home & Garden Show ticket.

Slow the Flow's Utah Water Savers program will be on hand to help homeowners discover landscape incentives they may be eligible to receive that can help fund the cost of their projects.

More than 63 percent of Utah's population live in areas where they can receive up to $3 per square foot to convert portions of their lawn to other waterwise alternatives.

The team will help you sign up for the program and access the resources you need to move forward.

Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 7, 2025 – Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door): $13.00

Adults (Online): $11.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online): $9.00

Children Ages 12 & Under: FREE

4-Pack: 4 tickets for price of 3: $39.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 7, 2025.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.