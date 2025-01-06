The Salt Lake Home Show will inspire homeowners with a star-studded lineup and the latest trends

Craig Conover, star of Bravo's Southern Charm and founder of the lifestyle brand Sewing Down South, is the special celebrity guest at the Salt Lake Home Show.

Craig is known for transforming his passion for sewing into a thriving business.

He'll be sharing his journey, creative inspirations, and favorite home and design tips at the show.

He'll be on the Design stage on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 4:00pm and again on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12:00pm.

The show runs from Friday, January 10, 2025 to Sunday, January 12, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Guests will see the latest trends in home design, renovation and lifestyle as well as an pet adoption area, Designer Rooms by The Nest Furnishings, a Serenity Yurt and hundreds of vendor booths.

The Salt Lake Home Show aims to make the experience seamless for attendees by offering plenty of FREE Parking, including FREE Valet Parking provided by Xfinity on Jan. 10 and 11.

As always, the Salt Lake Home Show is proud to support our community. Hero Day and Teacher Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10, offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel, first responders, and teachers with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

You can learn more and get your tickets at SaltLakeHomeShow.com.