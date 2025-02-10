The Salt Lake Winter Roundup brought skijoring downtown

That's a wrap! Salt Lake celebrated the city's rich heritage in sports, arts and culture as the Salt Lake Winter Roundup returned to downtown over the weekend.

This all-day event transformed a portion of West Temple between City Creek Center and Abravanel Hall into a vibrant western hub.

The inaugural event in 2024 was the country's first urban skijoring event.

If you're not familiar with skijoring, it combines ski racing and rodeo.

If you missed it, mark your calendars for 2025 - they say they'll be back bigger and better than ever.

You can learn more at visitsaltlake.com/winterroundup.

