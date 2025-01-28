The Salty Fig brings the charcuterie bar to your party

The Salty Fig's mobile charcuterie bar is perfect for both indoor and outdoor events. The cart is mobile, so they can bring it to your party.

It has an ice system to keep items cool and fresh!

All of the items are fully customizable — you choose the menu that you think your guests will like the best.

To make a good charcuterie, they focus on a variety of different flavors and textures, and mixing sweet and salty.

The Salty Fig will cater everything from weddings to baby showers and bridal showers to corporate events, family parties, birthdays and more.

You can follow them on Instagram @the.salty.fig.charcuterie.