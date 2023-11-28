The Salvation Army is our Zero Hunger Hero

Each month Fox 13's The Place teams up with Smith's Food & Drug Stores to award an organization in the community the Zero Hunger Hero award.

This month we honored The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 and over the last 150 + years they have helped feed the hungry, raise money through their Red Kettle campaign, and delivery ministries in the community.

To support The Salvation Army this holiday season go to slcredkettle.org and to learn more information go to salvationarmy.org.