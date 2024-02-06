The same family has owned Mrs. Cavanaugh's Chocolates and Ice Cream since the 1960s

Mrs. Cavanaugh's was started in 1964 as a church building fundraiser in Gettysburg, South Dakota.

The original Mrs. Cavanaugh got a $15,000 loan from a banker who was her first customer.

In 1972 the family moved to Bountiful and the business took off.

It's still in the family today, owned by daughter Colene Cavanaugh Wall. She bought it from her parents in 2012, and started making ice cream too.

She and her husband have six kids and they all work at the business and play key roles.

Their candy and ice cream is made with fresh ingredients like rich, heavy cream and butter with no preservatives.

With Valentine's Day coming up, they are busy pre-packing boxes of candy that you can pick up and go. You can also get chocolate-covered strawberries on Valentine's Day.

They also offer personalized hearts with peanut butter, caramel or Mindy Mint flavors.

By they way that flavor was named after the first grandchild, and there are several other names named after grandkids too like Gregory caramel almond, Brady caramel coconut, Brittany caramel marshmallow, Adrianne orange truffle, Kerri cherry cordial and more.

Easter comes early this year, on March 31, so get your custom chocolate egg orders in now!

Mrs. Cavanaugh's has six locations: Orem, Bountiful, Layton, North Ogden, Spokane, Washington and the factory story in North Salt Lake. They also ship all over the United States.

You can even take a tour Mondays through Friday and some Saturdays. It's $5 with a $4 voucher at the end to buy sweets with.

Colene also told us a fun fact about Mrs. Cavanaugh's. every Tuesday President Russell M. Nelson's personal secretary, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, comes and gets a two-pound box of candy for Church meetings.

You can learn more at mrscavanaughs.com.