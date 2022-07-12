The school year is right around the corner, is your kid ready?

The upcoming school year is just around the corner, and Waterford Upstart can help our youngest learners in Utah prepare for a lifetime of learning.

Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, joined us to tell us more about this local early education nonprofit program.

She says it was created in combination with the state legislature and it costs families nothing.

Waterford Upstart is used in the year before kindergarten, whether they are going to PreK or not.

The adaptive program is used 15 minutes a day, five days a week and helps children learn to read.

The average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level.

Waterford also offers an additional 15 minutes of math and science if you choose to do those courses as well.

A computer and internet will also be provided to families that need it.

For more information and to get the program go to waterfordupstart.org or you can call 888-982-9898.