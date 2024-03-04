The Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are a beneficiary of Utah Trust Lands

It's important for kids to have educational opportunities above and beyond the norm. That's why Utah Trust Lands and its beneficiaries are so important.

One of the 12 beneficiaries is Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Superintendent of Schools, Joel Coleman, joined us to tell us more about how trust funds have impacted the mission at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

Joel told us about their study abroad program where kids have traveled across the world. They also have sporting events and they took part in a boat race in Puget Sound.

He explained that Trust Lands generates revenue from a combined acres of land held in trust for the schools and deposits the revenue into Permanent Funds, which schools get every year.

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind use these funds to assist in its mission of educating students who are deaf, blind or deaf and blind, by providing enrichment activities for them and their families.

This way, those students can achieve their full academic, social, and career potential.

You can learn more about the trust lands at trustlands.utah.gov.

