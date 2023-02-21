The secret ingredient in this grain-free tabbouleh salad is riced cauliflower

Erika Schlick from The Trail to Health joined us with a recipe for grain-free tabbouleh salad.

The secret is using riced cauliflower instead of the usual bulgar.

Erika says you usually can find riced cauliflower in the grocery store, or you can make your own by putting cauliflower florets in a food processor or even hand grating them.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons avocado oil

3 cups riced cauliflower (1 head)

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

zest of 1 lemon

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

1 bunch parsley, roughly chopped

2 cucumbers, diced (not peeled)

2 cups quartered cherry tomatoes

Directions

1. Heat the avocado oil in a saucepan set over medium heat. Add the riced cauliflower and cook until slightly translucent and starts to slightly brown. Remove and allow to cool.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the mint, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt.

3. Stir the cauliflower rice with the cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, parsley and dressing. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to enjoy. This pairs perfectly with grilled meat or fish or as a lighter lunch on its own.

Get more recipes at thetrailtohealth.com.