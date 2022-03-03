The SLC performance of Riverdance will be the first one in more than two years in North America

Riverdance – one of Utah's favorite shows – is back at the Eccles Theater for five performances this Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 6.

This weekend is very special for the cast and crew of Riverdance as Friday night will be the first performance for more than two years in North America.

Cast members are reuniting, getting reacquainted and rehearsing together for the moment they have been waiting and preparing for – performing for a live audience.

Like athletes, these dancers have had to maintain their fitness and skills in isolation while attending school, teaching classes on Zoom and finding other ways to wait out the intermission caused by the pandemic.

This weekend is expected to be very emotional and exciting for all the musicians, dancers and crew.

This is the 25th Anniversary tour of Riverdance, so you don't want to miss it.

For tickets and more information please visit: LiveEccles.com.

