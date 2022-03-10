The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Siamsa is back in Salt Lake City

The Hibernian Society of Utah's 42nd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Siamsa is back.

For the first time since 2019, the party is happening on March 12, 2022.

The community is invited to attend the lively, cultural event that is family friendly.

The parade starts things off at 11am, it begins at 200 South and 600 West, goes east to Rio Grande St., turns north onto Rio Grande through The Gateway, to 50 North, and ends at 50 North and 400 West.

The Siamsa is at The Gateway from 11am to 5pm with the parade running right through it. And, for the first time beer will be sold along the parade route.

Event Schedule:

11 a.m. Parade start

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Siamsa

4 p.m. Parade Award Ceremony in Main Plaza

5 p.m. Closing Ceremony with crowd singing The Parting Glass

For more information please visit: irishinutah.com.