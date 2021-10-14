Watch
The stigma around E.D. has kept some men from getting this treatment, but you shouldn't put it off

More than 50 clinical studies show that Acoustic Wave Therapy does work on erectile dysfunction.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:48:36-04

If you're having problems in the bedroom, don't just keep popping pills and experiencing side effects.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says putting off a treatment with them is the worst thing you can do because it ends up hurting the relationship.

Their treatment, Acoustic Wave Therapy, is chemical-free. The technology is placed right on the skin to repair blood vessels in that part of the body.

Rinehart says typically erectile dysfunction is a blood flow issue. So with Acoustic Wave Therapy the blood vessels are repaired and that improves circulation so much that the E.D. goes away with no side effects!

Rinehart says you can ready 50 clinical studies on Acoustic Wave Therapy on their website.

It doesn't matter your age — men from their 20's to their 90's have gotten back to normal in the bedroom after this treatment.

Rinehart says there's a stigma around E.D. that keeps some men from seeking help, but right now if you call 801-901-8000 you'll receive a medical exam, an assessment and a blood flow ultrasound all for free. Plus Wasatch Medical Clinic will throw in a gift that produces instant results in the bedroom.

For more information please visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com.

