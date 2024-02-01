The STK Steakhouse just opened in downtown Salt Lake City.

STK provides a memorable experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night.

STK Steakhouse offers vibe dining at its finest, with sleep, sexy interior to elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails, and live music spun by renowned DJs.

For the Grand Opening, STK is partnering with Utah Food Bank to aid in their mission to fight hunger statewide with their network of 245 emergency food pantries and agencies.

Guests can support STK's mission to help Utah Food Bank by following them on social media, where there will be a donation link.

STK ofers brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm, featuring specialty brunch cocktails, mimosas, signature dishes like Lobster Eggs Benedict, and brunch classics.

STK offers America's best happy hour menu featuring bites for $3, $6 and $9 for items like wagyu tacos, shrimp cocktails and crispy calamari.

Every Sunday through Thursday STK offers Steak Night to indulge in their $69 per person dinner for two.

STK is also known for steak and a wide variety of steak from wagyu options and a great selection of seafood and vegetarian options.

Lil Brgs' are one of their signature starters made with wagyu beef, their special STK sauce, on a sesame bun.

Reservations aren't required but are recommended.

Learn more at stksteakhouse.com.

