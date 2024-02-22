"The Stolen Valley" is opening in theaters this weekend

"The Stolen Valley" was filmed in Kanab, Utah and shows off the beautiful landscape of our state.

It is critically-acclaimed by critics and has brought home awards from several film festival including Zions Indie Film Festival, the Kanab Film Festival and the Utah International Film Festival.

Now, it's being released in theaters on February 23, 2024.

The movie tells the story of a Mexican-Navajo mechanic who seeks her estranged father's help to save her dying mother.

Joined by a runaway cowgirl, their journey uncovers family secrets, exploitation, and the fight to reclaim ancestral land.

You can learn more at bluefoxentertainment.com/films/the-stolen-valley.