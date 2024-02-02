The story of Seven Brothers Burgers starts with a love story

Seven Brothers Burgers got its start in Hawaii, but has now made its way to the Beehive State.

It's named after the owners, seven brothers. Two of them, Seth and Shez Hennemann joined us on The PLACE to tell us their story and serve up one of their burgers.

They say the story of Seven Brothers starts with a love story between their mom and dad, which became the story of the seven brothers.

They say, "It's a story of love, work, loyalty and family!".

In addition to burgers, they also serve up fries, salads, seafood and desserts, plus shakes.

There are Seven Brothers Burgers locations in Saratoga Springs, Provo, Pleasant Grove and coming soon to Herriman, Farmington, St. George, South Weber and Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at sevenbrothersburgers.com.