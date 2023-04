The Sugar House Bakery should be your go-to for Easter sweets.

They have everything from cookies already decorated to DIY kits that you can take home for a family activity to breakable chocolate with a surprise inside!

Owner Meaghan House says Easter is one of the most fun holidays because of all the fun things she carries for Easter baskets.

You can check out an Easter variety box as well as bunny bait.

Find everything at sugarhouse.shop.