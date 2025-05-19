The Sugar House Bakery has the cutest end-of-year teacher thank you gifts

The Sugar House Bakery should be your go-to for end-of-year teacher thank you gifts.

Owner Meaghan House joined us in studio to show us some of the pre-decorated cookies you can get... like thanks for "Helping Me Grow Mini Cookies or Chocolate Chip Cookie Cakes with the saying "Thanks for Making Me One Smart Cookie".

You can also get Pencil Caramel Pretzel Rods, Personalized Apple Cookies, Caramel Apples and Munchie Mix.

Meaghan also showed us edible pens, that she also sells that you can use to write personalized messages on cookies.

You can order online at sugarhouse.shop and you can pick it up in Syracuse.