The Sunflower Festival is a great spot for family pictures or even selfies

The Sunflower Festival at Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City is a great time to stroll through fields of flowers and snap a selfie, pose for a family picture or take a quick snapshot of your best furry friends.

Yes, dogs on leashes are welcome at the fest that runs through August 18.

Every person gets one free flower with admission, but you can buy more!

You can also enjoy fresh squeezed limeades and lemonades, frozen treats and other cold drinks at the treat trailer.

There are a few animals you can see, but the main part of the farm is closed during the Sunflower Festival.

There are also games your family can play.

Cross E Ranch is located at 3500 North 2200 West in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: crosseranch.com.