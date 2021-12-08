Watch
The Tabernacle Choir performs some favorite Christmas "stories"

Learn more about "Keepsake Christmas Stories: Holiday Favorites as Performed by The Tabernacle Choir".
Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 16:18:19-05

Don't you just love a good story at Christmas?

You'll love "Keepsake Christmas Stories: Holiday Favorites as Performed by The Tabernacle Choir".

For twenty years The annual Christmas concert of the The Tabernacle Choir has featured a holiday story narrated by its featured guest artists, with a specially composed score performed by the Orchestra at Temple Square.

The story often incorporates a beloved carol or new Christmas song sung by the Choir too.

Now, for the firest time, The Tabernacle Choir and its publishing partner, Shadow Mountain, are offering a compilation of them in the "Keepsake Christmas Stories".

The edition also features pictures of the stage productions of the stories as well as weblinks to access a collection or the original productions.

You can get yours and learn more at DeseretBook.com.

