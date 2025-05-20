The teams on this season's LEGO Masters are going bigger, bolder and "brick-ier" than ever

LEGO Masters returns for Season 5 on FOX 13, and this time it's bigger, bolder and "brick-ier" than ever!

We talked with Utahns on the show, Rebecca and Corey Maxfield who will go head-to-head with other contestants.

The competing teams who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top pairs will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

And this season there's a twist to the brick-building competition.

The show will featured themed nights and epic guests from a galaxy far, far away (Star Wars), a land of witches (Wicked) and the dark streets of Gotham (Batman).

You can expect towering builds, waterfall drops and even a LEGO wedding.

Watch every Monday night at 7pm right here on FOX 13.

For more information go to fox.com/leg-masters.