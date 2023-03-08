Watch Now
How to see the St. Patrick's Day Parade in SLC
The theme of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade is "Shades of Green".
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 08, 2023
The Hibernian Society of Utah was formed to preserve Irish history, culture, and traditions within the State of Utah.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Celtic Celebration called Siamsa is their flagship event every year.

This year it will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00am at The Gateway.

This year's theme centers on a celebration of diversity within the Irish community. They say "It doesn't matter if you are 99 percent or one percent, you are Irish".

They invite everyone to celebrate with them by enjoying a "pint or a bite" at the event.

For more information please visit irishinutah.com or on Facebook.

