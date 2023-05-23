Watch Now
The theme of this year's Utah Pride Festival is UNAPOLOGETIC

Utah Pride is coming up in June and it's sure to be a great time!
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:14:26-04

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community will gather in downtown Salt Lake City June 1-4, 2023 for Utah Pride.

That's the biggest event put on every year by the Utah Pride Center and all profits support the different resources the Center offers all year.

There will be a festival at the Salt Lake City and County Building grounds with performing acts, food vendors and more and the parade is on Sunday from 10am-12pm.

After a public vote, this year's winning theme is UNAPOLOGETIC.

You can learn more at utahpride.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

