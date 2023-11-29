The time for Medicare Annual Enrollment is almost over

The Annual Medicare Enrollment Period is coming to an end on December 7, 2023.

If you haven't already taken action, now is a great time to review your current coverage or switch plans. You only have one week left to make changes, so don't miss your opportunity!

Greyson Howard, Select Health Medicare, joined us with some important things to consider when choosing a Medicare Advantage plan.

Medicare Advantage is all-in-one coverage that includes hospital and basic medical coverage.

In addition to what Original Medicare covers, Medicare Advantage plans may include numerous extra benefits like vision coverage, dental coverage, and hearing aid coverage.

Original Medicare may leave you responsible for 20 percent of your costs without any out of pocket limit, whereas Medicare Advantage typically has an out-of-pocket maximum to protect you financially.

Take the time to educate yourself and review your plan options specific to you.

Review any changes in your life or health and seek input from your family or call Select Health with questions.

Some plans also have added incentives for when you seek preventive care and demonstrate healthy lifestyle behavior. Check to see if your plan has a wellness benefit such as coverage for gym memberships or other healthy activities.

Look at the plan's Star Rating - Medicare uses ratings 1 -5 to help you compare plans. The 5-Star Quality Rating can tell you a lot about a company's customer service, member satisfaction, benefits, and overall quality. For the third straight year, Select Health Medicare HMO Plans received the top rating, 5 out of 5 Stars.

Select Health Medicare recommends that you ask the following questions as you evaluate your Medicare Advantage plan options this year:

How much will my monthly premium be? Many Select Health Medicare plans have a $0 premium.

What are some bonus perks available with Medicare Advantage plans? Select Health Medicare plans include a companionship program called Papa Pals. Their Pals can help with light housekeeping, rides to the doctor, and can keep you company by playing games or going on walks with you, for example. Depending on your plan, you can have Papa companionship services for 30 to 120 hours each year.

Select Health also has a Medicare Advantage plan the provides a monthly grocery benefit for some members. With Select Health's new partnership with Kroger, those with qualify conditions such as diabetes for example, can receive up to $55 monthly and up to $660 a year to use at Smith's grocery store.

Select Health Medicare also offers Wellness Your Way Benefits – which encourages members to stay active and maintain their physical and emotional health. In Utah, some plans offer up to $360 a year to use for gym memberships, fishing licenses, admissions to national parks and more!

All Select Health Medicare plans come with preventive and comprehensive dental coverage with no waiting periods! Coverage includes cleanings, fluoride, fillings, crowns, root canals, extractions, dentures, and more up to the plan's annual maximum with network providers.

Some plans include both eyewear and hearing aid allowances.

In Utah, Select Health Medicare has a broad network of providers with Intermountain Health, University of Utah Health, the Moran Eye Center, the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and many community clinics across the state.

Original Medicare and Medicare Supplement plans require beneficiaries to enroll in a stand-alone prescription plan from a private insurance company.

A Medicare Advantage plan, depending on the one you select will include Prescription Drug Coverage at no added cost.

If you have questions, you can contact the Select Health Medicare Team at 855-442-9940 or visit selecthealthmedicare.org.

